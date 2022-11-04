Skytech & MARO Music Reunite For "S.O.S." (Sony Music) Featuring Meredith Bull, Released November 4th, 2022

The 2022 adaptation by Skytech and MARO Music featuring vocalist Meredith Bull is a dynamic, dramatic, reimagined take of the 1979 international hit song, "Message In A Bottle" by The Police.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic. Energetic. Uplifting. With a sensuous, rich vocal melody sung by Meredith Bull that instantly seizes one's attention, "S.O.S." by Skytech & MARO Music is a 2022 adaptation of the 1979 international hit song by The Police, "Message In A Bottle." It's a song the world needs now. Skytech & MARO Music featuring Meredith Bull's "S.O.S." (Sony Music) is out now.

A driving beat, lustrous synthesizers, and vibrant energy characterize Skytech & MARO Music ft Meredith Bull's "S.O.S." With subtle precision and emotional sensivity, Bull's expressive vocals lend an entirely new dimension to the song. Few music producers understand the demands of the dancefloor as Skytech, and he and MARO construct an accompanying instrumentation that elevates the original song for today's festival-going audiences. Radio and streaming are not forgotten, and "S.O.S." is as much at-home in a pop-music playlist as it is at the trendiest hipster hotel lounge. With musical flourishes in all the right places accompanying the classic hook, "S.O.S." is the message we all need, right now.

About Skytech

One of Poland's most listened-to artists in the country's history, DJ/producer Skytech has established a global brand with his festival-ready music and performances. His unique talent for melodies has seen global acclaim throughout the years with emblematic releases on Spinnin' Records and CYB3RPVNK reaching close to half-a-billion streams worldwide and hitting major festival stages. His 2022 was marked by official hit remixes of Tiësto's "Don't Be Shy" and Armin van Buuren's "Love We Lost" (with R3HAB), which effectively positioned Skytech as the world's #51 producer in the data-based 1001Tracklists.com ranking. Widely recognized as Poland's most popular EDM act, Skytech was voted #1 in the 2021 "Polish DJs" Chart. His remix with MARO Music of Sanah's "Invisible Dress" was certified double-platinum, as well as peaking at "#1" in 2020 and being named a "Top 100" song for the continent of Europe that same year. During the summer of 2022, Skytech again reached the tops of the radio airplay charts with his remix of "Mam Kogos Lepszego" with Bryska.

About MARO Music

Maro Music (also, "MARO") is a Polish DJ, producer, composer, sound engineer, and the subject of important international music publications. He hosts a weekly radio show, "Addicted To Music," named after his professional recording studio, on DASH Radio (U.S.) and on other radio stations, including Radio Eibiza (Ibiza, Spain). MARO has produced multiple original music recordings for the worldwide smash interactive video game, "Cyberpunk 2077" (Projekt Red). MARO often collaborates with Polish electronic dance music DJ/producer, Skytech; their 2019 remix of Sanah's "Invisible Dress" exceeded 22 million digital streams within months of its release and the song went on to achieve double-platinum status in Poland. In 2020, the MARO Music and Skytech remix of Sanah's "Invisible Dress" was named a "Top 100" song for the continent of Europe by music industry professionals and journalists. MARO also frequently collaborates with the most respected legends in rap and hip-hop, including members of the WU TANG CLAN, RAEKWON and GHOSTFACE KILLAH, both making significant contributions to MARO's latest full-length 'audio musical' studio album, Rejects (Addicted To Music). MARO (real name, Marek Walaszek) is also the inventor, founder, and company chief of Bettermaker®, the award-winning manufacturer of professional mix/mastering technology and hardware used by numerous GRAMMY®-winning mix/mastering engineers around the world.

About Meredith Bull

Meredith Bull is a self-produced musician and vocalist based in Los Angeles. Discovered in 2015 by the legendary filmmaker, George Lucas, Bull starred in the Disney/LucasFilm animated musical, "Strange Magic," alongside actors Evan Rachel Wood and Alan Cumming. Shortly after her breakthrough appearance, Bull completed the music production program at ICON Collective in Los Angeles. On TikTok, Bull currently maintains just under 2 million followers, keeping fans engaged with her steady stream of creative content. As a vocalist, Bull has collaborated with artists from a wide array of record labels, including Buygore, WAKKAN, Circus, Simplify and Play Me Records. As a singer, Bull is a storyteller, weaving-in empathic lyrics with melodic soundscapes.

Stream or download Skytech & MARO Music featuring Meredith Bull, "S.O.S." (Sony Music), here: SMP.lnk.to/SkytechMaroSOS

Press contact (U.S.): Emily Tan, EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS, +1(917) 318-3758, EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com, https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com.

Media Contact

EMILY TAN, EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS, 1 9173183758, EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com

