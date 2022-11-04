Global Graphite Market Report 2022: Desirable Qualities Such as Heat Conductivity, Strength & Firmness Under Extreme Heat Driving Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphite to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The graphite market is experiencing sustained growth due to the development of electric vehicles and green energy. Future energy needs will require supply of raw materials for the development of low-carbon technologies. Graphite is viewed as a critical material for decarbonizing transportation and heavy industry, resulting in high market growth in the coming years.

Graphite is used across multiple industries such as automotive, steel-making, powder metallurgy, fuel cells, and flame retardants. Graphite is the dominant active anode material used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV). Huge growth in demand for batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage systems has underpinned recent changes in the graphite market landscape.

Desirable properties of graphite include:

good conductor of heat and electricity

high regular stiffness and strength.

maintains firmness and strength up to temperature more than 3600 Celsius

highly lubricating material with chemical inertness and corrosion resistance

Graphite is classified as natural and synthetic. Natural graphite is further classified into three principal types, crystalline small flake graphite (or flake graphite), crystalline vein or lump graphite, and amorphous graphite (very fine flake graphite), which have different physical properties, appearance, chemical composition, and impurities.

Natural graphite can is mined in multiple countries. Synthetic graphite is produced from oil or coal-based needle coke and is preferred in the production electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steelmaking. Battery producers can use both synthetic and natural graphite as their raw material.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 MARKETS FOR GRAPHITE

3.1 Market drivers for graphite

3.2 Global production of graphite

3.2.1 Global mine production and reserves of natural graphite

3.2.2 Global graphite production in tonnes, 2010-2021

3.2.3 Estimated global graphite production in tonnes, 2022-2033

3.2.4 Graphite production by country

3.2.5 Synthetic graphite supply

3.3 Consumption of graphite by end use markets, 2021

3.4 Consumption of graphite by end use markets, 2033

3.5 Consumption by region

3.5.1 China

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific

3.5.2.1 Synthetic graphite

3.5.2.2 Natural graphite

3.5.3 USA

3.5.3.1 Synthetic graphite

3.5.3.2 Natural graphite

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.4.1 Synthetic graphite

3.5.4.2 Natural graphite

3.6 Factors that aid graphite market growth

3.7 Factors that hinder graphite market growth

3.8 The graphite market 2017-2021

3.9 The graphite market in 2022 and beyond

3.10 Graphite industry developments 2020-2022

3.11 Main market players

3.11.1 Natural graphite

3.11.2 Synthetic graphite

3.12 Market supply chain

3.13 Lithium-ion batteries

3.13.1 Anode material in electric vehicles

3.13.2 Recent trends in the automotive market and EVs

3.13.3 Higher costs and tight supply

3.13.4 Forecast for EVs

3.13.5 Graphite alternatives for batteries

3.14 Refractory manufacturing

3.14.1 Steel market trends and graphite growth

3.14.2 Carbon Sources for refractories

3.14.3 Electric arc furnaces in steelmaking

3.15 Brakes and clutches

3.16 Electronics

3.16.1 Thermal management

3.17 Electrode materials for fuel cells

3.18 Lubricants

3.19 Gaskets

3.20 Flame retardants

3.21 Water purification

3.22 Other applications

4 COMPANY PROFILES

5 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Alabama Graphite

Alba Mineral Resources plc

American Graphite Technologies

Anson Resources

Archer Materials

BlackEarth Minerals

China Carbon Graphite Group

China Minmetals

Energoprom

Evolution Energy Minerals

Extrativa Metalquimica

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

First Graphene

GrafTech International

Graphex

Graphite India Limited

Graphjet Technology

Gratomic, Inc.

HEG

Heilongjiang Aoyu Energy

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd.

Hubei Hengda Graphite Shareholding

Ibiden

Inner Mongolia Rising Energy Group Ltd

International Graphite Ltd

ITech Minerals Ltd.

Kaifeng Carbon

Leading Edge Materials

Lomiko Metals

Mason Graphite, Inc.

Matrass C-Graphene

Mersen

Nacional de Grafite

Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Nippon Techno-Carbon Co., Ltd.

Northern Graphite Corporation

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc.

Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group

Qingdao Haida Graphite

Saint Jean Carbon

Schunk

SEC Carbon

SGL Carbon SE

Showa Denko

Skaland

South Graphite

Syrah Resources

Talga

Tirupati Carbon & Graphite

& Graphite Tokai Carbon

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. OYO

Walkabout Resources Ltd

Westwater Resources, Inc.

Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd.

Zentek Ltd

