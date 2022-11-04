Global Graphite Market Report 2022: Desirable Qualities Such as Heat Conductivity, Strength & Firmness Under Extreme Heat Driving Adoption
The graphite market is experiencing sustained growth due to the development of electric vehicles and green energy. Future energy needs will require supply of raw materials for the development of low-carbon technologies. Graphite is viewed as a critical material for decarbonizing transportation and heavy industry, resulting in high market growth in the coming years.
Graphite is used across multiple industries such as automotive, steel-making, powder metallurgy, fuel cells, and flame retardants. Graphite is the dominant active anode material used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV). Huge growth in demand for batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage systems has underpinned recent changes in the graphite market landscape.
Desirable properties of graphite include:
- good conductor of heat and electricity
- high regular stiffness and strength.
- maintains firmness and strength up to temperature more than 3600 Celsius
- highly lubricating material with chemical inertness and corrosion resistance
Graphite is classified as natural and synthetic. Natural graphite is further classified into three principal types, crystalline small flake graphite (or flake graphite), crystalline vein or lump graphite, and amorphous graphite (very fine flake graphite), which have different physical properties, appearance, chemical composition, and impurities.
Natural graphite can is mined in multiple countries. Synthetic graphite is produced from oil or coal-based needle coke and is preferred in the production electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steelmaking. Battery producers can use both synthetic and natural graphite as their raw material.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
3 MARKETS FOR GRAPHITE
3.1 Market drivers for graphite
3.2 Global production of graphite
3.2.1 Global mine production and reserves of natural graphite
3.2.2 Global graphite production in tonnes, 2010-2021
3.2.3 Estimated global graphite production in tonnes, 2022-2033
3.2.4 Graphite production by country
3.2.5 Synthetic graphite supply
3.3 Consumption of graphite by end use markets, 2021
3.4 Consumption of graphite by end use markets, 2033
3.5 Consumption by region
3.5.1 China
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific
3.5.2.1 Synthetic graphite
3.5.2.2 Natural graphite
3.5.3 USA
3.5.3.1 Synthetic graphite
3.5.3.2 Natural graphite
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.4.1 Synthetic graphite
3.5.4.2 Natural graphite
3.6 Factors that aid graphite market growth
3.7 Factors that hinder graphite market growth
3.8 The graphite market 2017-2021
3.9 The graphite market in 2022 and beyond
3.10 Graphite industry developments 2020-2022
3.11 Main market players
3.11.1 Natural graphite
3.11.2 Synthetic graphite
3.12 Market supply chain
3.13 Lithium-ion batteries
3.13.1 Anode material in electric vehicles
3.13.2 Recent trends in the automotive market and EVs
3.13.3 Higher costs and tight supply
3.13.4 Forecast for EVs
3.13.5 Graphite alternatives for batteries
3.14 Refractory manufacturing
3.14.1 Steel market trends and graphite growth
3.14.2 Carbon Sources for refractories
3.14.3 Electric arc furnaces in steelmaking
3.15 Brakes and clutches
3.16 Electronics
3.16.1 Thermal management
3.17 Electrode materials for fuel cells
3.18 Lubricants
3.19 Gaskets
3.20 Flame retardants
3.21 Water purification
3.22 Other applications
4 COMPANY PROFILES
5 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- Alabama Graphite
- Alba Mineral Resources plc
- American Graphite Technologies
- Anson Resources
- Archer Materials
- BlackEarth Minerals
- China Carbon Graphite Group
- China Minmetals
- Energoprom
- Evolution Energy Minerals
- Extrativa Metalquimica
- Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.
- First Graphene
- GrafTech International
- Graphex
- Graphite India Limited
- Graphjet Technology
- Gratomic, Inc.
- HEG
- Heilongjiang Aoyu Energy
- Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd.
- Hubei Hengda Graphite Shareholding
- Ibiden
- Inner Mongolia Rising Energy Group Ltd
- International Graphite Ltd
- ITech Minerals Ltd.
- Kaifeng Carbon
- Leading Edge Materials
- Lomiko Metals
- Mason Graphite, Inc.
- Matrass C-Graphene
- Mersen
- Nacional de Grafite
- Nantong Yangzi Carbon
- Nippon Techno-Carbon Co., Ltd.
- Northern Graphite Corporation
- Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc.
- Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group
- Qingdao Haida Graphite
- Saint Jean Carbon
- Schunk
- SEC Carbon
- SGL Carbon SE
- Showa Denko
- Skaland
- South Graphite
- Syrah Resources
- Talga
- Tirupati Carbon & Graphite
- Tokai Carbon
- Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. OYO
- Walkabout Resources Ltd
- Westwater Resources, Inc.
- Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd.
- Zentek Ltd
