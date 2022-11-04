MEDIA ADVISORY - The Honourable Dan Vandal to announce funding to support Yellowknife's Javaroma Gourmet Coffee and Tea and highlight how the 2022 Fall Economic Statement will make life more affordable

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor, will make a funding announcement regarding the Javaroma Gourmet Coffee and Tea business expansion and deliver remarks on the 2022 Fall Economic Statement. Minister Vandal will be joined by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories.

A media availability will follow remarks

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 9:00 am MST/ 11:00 am EST (Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:45am MST)

Location:

Javaroma Gourmet Coffee & Tea

5201- 50th (Franklin) Avenue

Yellowknife, NT

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)