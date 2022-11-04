Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt to Travel to South Africa, Morocco

U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, will travel to South Africa and Morocco from November 6-18, 2022. During her visits, Ambassador Lipstadt will engage with local Jewish communities, government officials, and civil society representatives on actionable strategies and opportunities to work with them to counter antisemitism, as well as anti-Muslim hatred, racism, and other forms of intolerance and discrimination.

