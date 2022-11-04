There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,426 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting Ghanaian Foreign Minister Botchwey
News Provided By
November 04, 2022, 19:13 GMT
Share This Article
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey today in Germany. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Botchwey discussed the significance of the U.S.-Ghana partnership in advancing shared goals through the UN Security Council. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed our continued efforts on regional security and economic prosperity.
You just read:
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting Ghanaian Foreign Minister Botchwey
News Provided By
November 04, 2022, 19:13 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.