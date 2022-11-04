Two Charged in Connection to Death of Dodgeville, Wis. Woman

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced that Aric L. Way, 51, of Glendale, Wis., and Philip G. Schmidt-Way, 28, of Loveland, Colo., have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime, in connection to the murder of their mother/grandmother in Dodgeville, Wis. on July 19, 2021.

“These charges are the result of a collaborative effort among several agencies working to get justice in this case,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the many people involved in this investigation and prosecution.”

“This was a challenging case to work and took a really concentrated effort from all of the agencies involved to move it forward,” said Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek. “My sincerest thanks to everyone who has worked on this case.”

On July 19, 2021, the victim was found deceased in her Dodgeville, Wis., home. An autopsy determined carbon monoxide poisoning to be a contributing factor to the cause of death. According to the criminal complaint, the victim had recently agreed to sell the family farm, which Schmidt-Way was set to inherit upon the victim’s death. The complaint states that there were no obvious sources to explain elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home. Mr. Way purchased products known to react together to create carbon monoxide and Mr. Schmidt-Way’s vehicle was seen on camera at the victim’s home on the night of her death.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Way and Mr. Schmidt-Way are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and DCI with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Fire, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office - Colorado, UW Hospital, Glendale Police Department, Eastern District of Wisconsin U.S. Marshals Service, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Victim services are provided by the Iowa County District Attorney’s Office. The case is prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Nathaniel Adamson and Edward Minser.

The criminal complaint is available on request.