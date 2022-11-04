St. Patty’s Day & the Cost of a DUI

MARCH 16, 2022, INSURANCE, PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Before ordering your first green beer, make sure to plan a safe ride home. Driving under the influence is dangerous for all of us, and you may find yourself spending the night in jail.

A DUI can lead to hefty fines, jail time, community service, and a revoked driver’s license. In addition, those convicted of driving under the influence may find it difficult to insure their car or be left paying substantially higher premiums for many years after the green beer wears off. In Montana, the average driver convicted of a DUI will spend over 50% more for car insurance, amounting to a whopping extra $1,200 a year.

Order an Uber, Lyft, cab, or designating a sober driver is safer and far less expensive than getting a DUI. Have a happy, and most importantly, safe St. Patty’s Day.