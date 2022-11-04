Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,304 in the last 365 days.

St. Patty’s Day & the Cost of a DUI

MARCH 16, 2022 INSURANCE PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Before ordering your first green beer, make sure to plan a safe ride home. Driving under the influence is dangerous for all of us, and you may find yourself spending the night in jail.

A DUI can lead to hefty fines, jail time, community service, and a revoked driver’s license. In addition, those convicted of driving under the influence may find it difficult to insure their car or be left paying substantially higher premiums for many years after the green beer wears off. In Montana, the average driver convicted of a DUI will spend over 50% more for car insurance, amounting to a whopping extra $1,200 a year.

Order an Uber, Lyft, cab, or designating a sober driver is safer and far less expensive than getting a DUI. Have a happy, and most importantly, safe St. Patty’s Day.

You just read:

St. Patty’s Day & the Cost of a DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.