CLARETS Fine & Rare Wines Announces A Once in a Lifetime Romanée-Conti Wine Tasting

The tasting by the California-based luxury wine merchant features 18 vintages of ROMANÉE-CONTI itself dating from 1966-2015.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLARETS Fine & Rare Wines announces its third DRC tasting. The California-based luxury wine merchant, previously hosted tastings featuring La Tache and Richebourg in February 2020 and May 2022 respectively. Both of the previous tastings were highly successful.

The tasting to be held on November 6th in Santa Monica features the following vintages: 1966, 1971, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1985, 1990, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, and 2015.

Richard Torin, the owner of Clarets, stated “This event is absolutely the pinnacle of my 40+ years in the fine wine business.”

Guests are flying in from around the world to attend and the prominent wine critic James Suckling will also be attendance flying in from Hong Kong.

The food will be handled by Michelin-starred Chef Josiah Citrin. Citrin owns a number of Los Angeles-based fine-dining restaurants including the Michelin-starred Mélisse and its sister restaurant Citrin.


About Clarets Fine & Rare Wines

Clarets Fine & Rare Wines was started by Richard Torin in Santa Barbara, California in 1992.

The company has a keen focus on Cult California, Classified Growth Bordeaux, and specializes in wines from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

The wines are stored in a secure and temperature-controlled California warehouse for immediate delivery worldwide.

Visit www.clarets.com for more information.

Richard Torin
Clarets
+1 805-886-1945
rtorin@aol.com

