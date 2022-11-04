Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of Atlantic Street, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the Unit block of Atlantic Street, Southwest.

At approximately 9:04 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious child. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male who was unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed. As a result, the OCME determined the cause of death to be complications of inflicted trauma and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 2-year-old Mars Jones, of Southwest, DC.

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and apprehended 23 year-old Dasean Matthews, of Southeast, DC. Matthews was charged with First Degree Murder – Felony Murder.

