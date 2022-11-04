ICC Approves Highway-Rail Grade Crossing Safety Project in Bedford Park

ILLINOIS, November 4 - Springfield, IL -The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve public safety at the 73rd Street highway-rail grade crossing of the Belt Railway Company of Chicago track in Bedford Park, Illinois in Cook County. The track is designated at AAR/DOT #869262K, railroad milepost 0.00F.





The Stipulated Agreement 2079 requires Beltway Railway Company to install automatic flashing lights signals and gates with bells, controlled by constant warning time circuitry and equipped with an event recorder and remote monitor, and the Village of Bedford Park to install new Advance Warning Sign (W10-1) along the highway approaches to the 73rd Street highway-rail grade crossing.





The estimated cost to complete the improvements is $419,299. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the cost, not to exceed $398,334. The Belt Railway Company of Chicago will pay all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices.





"Upgrading to automatic warning devices will provide better protection for highway users and railroad employees using this crossing," said ICC Commissioner Ann McCabe. "I am pleased we are able to use Grade Crossing Protection Funds to help communities and railroad companies across Illinois to pay for these much-needed highway-rail grade crossing improvements."





All work is expected to be completed within 12 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2079 in Docket No. T22-0102 click here





ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here



