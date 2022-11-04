Submit Release
ICC Approves Highway-Rail Grade Crossing Improvement Project in Jacksonville

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, November 4 - The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved a Stipulated Agreement improving public safety at the East State Street highway-rail grade crossing of the BNSF Railway Company track in Jacksonville, Illinois in Morgan County. The track is designated at AAR/DOT #078363L, railroad milepost 10.39 LS-13.


The Stipulated Agreement 2201 requires the installation of new automatic flashing lights signals and gates, pedestrian gates, bells, approach grade improvements and roadway reconfiguration at the State Street grade crossing.


The total estimated cost for the new automatic warning devices at the crossing is $527,660. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the signal installation costs, not to exceed $520,277. BNSF will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices.


The City of Jacksonville has estimated the cost to improve the roadway approach grades and reconfigure curb lines at $311,250. Staff considers the rehabilitation of the approach grades and roadway reconfiguration important enough to recommend that the GCPF be used to pay 100% of the roadway approach grade rehabilitation costs, not to exceed the estimate.


"Keeping pedestrians, motorists, and rail employee safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Fund enables important rail safety projects like this to move forward, and that's a win for everyone who uses the crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.


All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.


To read Stipulated Agreement 2201 in Docket No. T22-0121 click here.


ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

