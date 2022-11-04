IDPH Announces Distribution of 1 Million Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Vulnerable Illinoisans
"COVID-19 tests remain a critical tool that can help limit the spread of the virus," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "A positive test early in the course of your illness allows you to protect yourself by providing an opportunity to seek treatment earlier, likely reducing severe disease. A positive test also allows you to protect your loved ones and community by knowing when to stay home and not spread the disease to others. We are grateful to the Rockefeller Foundation for partnering with us to make it possible for thousands of families in Illinois to have free access to at-home tests."
The IDPH Director is also strongly recommending that all Illinoisans protect themselves by getting fully up-to-date with a COVID-19 bivalent booster shot and a flu shot ahead of the winter respiratory virus season and the holidays. Director Vohra recently got both his COVID-19 booster shot and his flu shot at the same time and urges another Illinoisans to do the same.
IDPH reported that over the last week, large numbers of Illinoisans are continuing to receive the new bivalent boosters, with an average of more than 25,000 doses of the updated vaccines administered across the state each day.
The CDC authorized two new bivalent booster vaccines on September 1 that include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an added mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.
Initially, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, was authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, was authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older. On October 12, the CDC authorized the updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5 through 11 years, and from Moderna for children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,823,905 cases, including 35,289 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of last night, 1,081 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 136 patients were in the ICU and 48 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 112 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.
A total of 24,856,184 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,785 doses, including the bivalent booster and first doses. Since October 28, 194,494 doses were reported administered in Illinois. More than 1.4 million people in Illinois have received the new bivalent booster dose since it was authorized.