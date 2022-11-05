Rezolve.ai to Attend the Esteemed Service Management World Conference

SMW Event 2022

Rezolve.ai is proud to attend the prestigious ‘Service Management World’ (SMW) - a global conference focused on technical support and IT service management.

Themes for this year's SMW event are 'Don't Track. Auto-resolve Issues' and 'Bring IT support To MS Teams.'” — Officials of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, a next-generation IT service desk provider based in CA, announced on Friday that it is all set to participate in the spotlight event 'Service Management World Conference.' The five–day–long innovative and interactive conferences and expo powered by HDI- a leading organization dedicated to enhancing technical service and support across the enterprise, will kick start here on November 12, 2022, at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate in Orlando, FL.

Talking to the media, Manish Sharma, COO of Rezolve.ai, said that Service Management World Conference organized by HDI is a fantastic opportunity to connect with global professionals, share success stories and make solid connections through a series of fun and engaging networking events.

"The event provides a perfect opportunity to connect with experts like Senior-level VPs, directors, CIOS, CTOs, or managers who come together to learn concrete strategies and create the best results that can increase the organization's value.", Manish Sharma added.

Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai, said that HDI's SMW conference is a must-attend event for service management leaders, which allows them to enhance their organization's overall performance by gathering and sharing the thoughts of the trendsetters who are pushing our industry forward.

"The SMW event is concentrated on helping service management leaders to manage changing customer and business expectations, find emerging resources and technologies, and stay ahead of evolving practices and frameworks. Our entire team is thrilled to participate in this event and has already started preparations," says Saurabh Kumar.

As reported by HDI, the event will host more than 65 sessions, roundtables, and resources covering the latest industry topics and insights on various fields such as customer experience, knowledge management, metrics reporting, employee engagement, staffing on a budget, and more.

