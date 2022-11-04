TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, November 3 - 9, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30)

· Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

· LOOK AHEAD: 11/12 5 a.m. continuously until 11/13, 5 p.m., the I-24 EB exit ramp to Bell Road (Exit 59) will be closed to place epoxy overlay.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and rolling road blocks for the installation of overhead sign gantries.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Medical Center Pkwy to Stones River Bridge (MM 76 – 80)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for installation of pavement markings.

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for paving activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

· Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for paving, striping, and deck seal repair. (MM 201-204)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 11/4

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman to Smith Co. line for the resurfacing of I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., MM 79 There will be alternating lane shifts on I-65 SB ramp to Armory Drive and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB ramp to repair damaged concrete and seal joints. The ramps will remain open.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

· LOOK AHEAD, 11/13, 4:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-65 SB/I-24 EB, near exit 87 (W. Trinity Lane), to install overhead sign structure.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation, installation of overhead sign and clean up. MM 86.8

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

MAURY COUNTY, I-65

I65 interchange improvements at SR99 including grading, paving, drainage, signal, light retaining walls.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I 65 Southbound in both lanes for shifting barrier rails and tying in the lane shift over the Phase 2 bridge. At least one lane will remain open in each direction. (MM 47 – 46)

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures both NB and SB for resurfacing activities. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance and preparation for traffic shift on north side of project, one lane will remain open at all times.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB direction of I-65 in Williamson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Resurfacing on US31 (SR6) including epoxy overlay

· 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing Blvd to Frye Road to mill and pave

· 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from the Williamson County Line to Crossing Blvd to mill and pave

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour Hollow Road.

· Daily, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closure on Whites Creek Pk from Lloyd Rd to Seymour Hollow Rd for milling.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for concrete curb ramp work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) - Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

· Nightly (excluding Saturday), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (SR 155) for final striping and rumble strip installation. Temporary ramp closures may be needed also.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures for paving and shifting traffic on Donelson Pk north of taxiway bridges.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.., There will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 from 9AM to 3PM, therefore delays are expected. Traffic will be swapped early November to its final alignment. Mayhew Road expected to be open early November.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North 2nd/University Ave.)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The resurfacing of SR-99 from Veterans Pkwy to Cason Lane

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Potholing/Excavation for underground conduit

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary daytime lane and shoulder closure for N/E Bound RT Lane at Airport Rd and Maple Street.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between Main St and I-65 for paving and striping operations.

· Nightly, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for paving and striping operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The resurfacing of SR100 from Deer Ridge Rd (LM 3.00) to Fernvale Rd. (LM 6.85).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

The replacement of a 60" corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at LM 13.65

· LOOK AHEAD 11/15 9 a.m. continuously until 3 p.m. 11/16, There will be a full road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln. and Eastern Flank Cir. for reshaping of culvert outlet. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

· 11/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures, on EB lanes from MM 53 - 63

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

Remove and replace 24” RCP

· 11/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Road closure to remove and install new 24" RCP

WILSON COUNTY SR 10

Milling and Paving (at the intersection of S Cumberland St. and Leeville Pk just south of the Lebanon Square)

· 11/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., closure of Northbound lanes and Left turn lane with detours in place by the city of Lebanon for Milling and Paving Operations

· 11/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., closure of the Southbound side and left turning with detours in place by the city of Lebanon for Milling and Paving Operations.

