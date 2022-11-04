Route 3082 Clinton-Frankfort Bridge Community Informational Briefing Wednesday

​

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration invites the public to a community informational briefing regarding the Route 3082 Clinton-Frankfort Road Bridge on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The project consists of the replacement of the existing damaged stone mason arch carrying Route 3082 (Clinton-Frankfort Road) over Potato Garden Run. The existing structure was struck by a vehicle creating an unsafe condition. Currently the structure is closed to traffic. The project is anticipated to begin construction in the winter of 2022.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, November 9

Location: Independence Township Municipal Building, 104 School Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001

This briefing will offer the public the opportunity to contribute input for the project. The project team will be available to share the anticipated scope of work and will be available to answer questions and gather feedback.

The community informational briefing location is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition, if you or an individual with whom you are familiar does not speak English as their primary language and who has a limited ability to read, write, speak, or understand English desires to participate in this meeting or if you require special assistance to attend and/or participate in this meeting or need additional information please contact Rao Chaluvadi, Project Manager at 412-429-4907. Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PENNDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717‑787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

