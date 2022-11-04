Mountain Homeless Coalition Announces ‘Giving Tuesday Campaign’ now until November 29th

The goal of the campaign is to raise $10,000 to support the homeless of San Bernardino Mountain Community this winter.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mountain Homeless Coalition is pleased to announce it is launching its Giving Tuesday Campaign to raise funds that will support residents of the San Bernardino Mountain community during the cold winter months.Based in beautiful Cedar pines Park, California, the Mountain Homeless Coalition endeavors to reach, inform, serve and house its neighbors experiencing homelessness and to educate mountain residents about their needs. The organization seeks a community of acceptance and understanding where all have shelter with ample resources for a healthy life.In the organization’s most recent news, Mountain Homeless Coalition is launching its highly anticipated Giving Tuesday Campaign today and through Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. The goal of the campaign is to raise $10,000 to help all local community members to have shelter this winter and stay out of the cold.“Donations of any size will help so many families and individuals who are in need, or even in crisis,” says volunteering member of Mountain Homeless Coalition, member of the National Coalition for the Homeless, and Business Development Specialist, Sara George. “Winters are typically the most difficult season for those who are homeless, unable to afford gasoline, or those who have their electricity and water turned off. Your donation will go a long way in helping us to help those who desperately need support. Please help us to reach our goal – a little goes a long way!”According to the organization, pledges of different amounts will go towards the following supports:• $25 will buy a grocery card for a family in crisis• $50 will provide gasoline to someone living in their car• $85 will buy 1 night at a motel room for a homeless person• $150 will help a family get their water or electricity turned back on• $500 will buy a week at a motel to allow the organization to stabilize a family while permanent housing is found• $1,000-$2,000 will pay a month of rent to a household experiencing a financial crisisThe President of the Mountain Homeless Coalition, Sue Walker said, “Giving Tuesday enables the Mountain Homeless Coalition to help the homeless and to prevent homelessness. Our community is generous to those who need a hand up. I am pleased that we can join this international day of giving.”For more information about Mountain Homeless Coalition, or to donate, please visit https://www.mountainhomelesscoalition.com/ or call 909-713-4099. All major credit cards are accepted via PayPal.About Mountain Homeless CoalitionThe Mountain Homeless Coalition believes in the sanctity of all human life and treats all people with respect and dignity, striving to encourage self-sufficiency and to engender self-respect and personal empowerment. The organization seeks to provide a client centered focus and to provide needed resources to assist individuals and families in meeting their goals with as much personal autonomy as possible.Mountain Homeless Coalition serves a number of mountain communities, including the San Bernardino Mountains, Rim Forest, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs and Big Bear.Contact InformationSue Walker, President 909 337-1279 suew@mtnhomeless.comFor marketing inquiries or collaborations emailmarketing.mtnhomelesscoalition@gmail.com