Animal Wellness Action Endorses Morgan McGarvey for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District
EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Wellness Action has endorsed Kentucky State Senator Morgan McGarvey in his race for the 3rd Congressional District of Kentucky, comprising the metropolitan Louisville area.
When Animal Wellness Action exposed a massive criminal network of cockfighters in Kentucky, Senator McGarvey joined us at a press conference that was widely covered in the Bluegrass State. That spoke volumes to us about his commitment to anti-cruelty policies.
When he served in the state legislature, he voted to strengthen Kentucky’s law to combat animal fighting. It still needs major work, but he was on board for an incremental improvement.
He also was an advocate and a sponsor of bills to address bestiality and the reckless abandonment of dogs in cars during extremes of temperature.
Animal Wellness Action interviewed him about its federal agenda for animal welfare, and he’s pledged support for the group’s broad set of initiatives to protect domesticated and wild animals, including:
• Strengthening federal laws against animal fighting by building an Animal Cruelty Crimes section at the U.S. Department of Justice
• Preventing needless animal testing
• Halting the trade in bear parts, shark fins, and kangaroo skins
• Ending the era of extreme confinement of pigs and laying hens on factory farms
Also on the group’s agenda is working to ensure that existing laws are enforced, including the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which bans race-day doping of Thoroughbreds.
ABOUT ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
William Irby
