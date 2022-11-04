STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for the Czech Republic
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Czech Republic. This audit protocol, which covers relevant federal EHS requirements, was previously updated in March 2020. The regulatory date for the current release is June 2022.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Section 2.0 – General Environmental
- Ordinance No. 480/2012 Coll. on Energy Audit and Energy Assessment was repealed and replaced by Decree No. 140/2021 Coll. on Energy Audit. The Decree updates methodology for determining the obligation to conduct energy audits. References to the new Decree were updated in Subsection 5 – Energy Audits.
- Minor updates were made to Appendix 2-A (formerly 2-B), “Projects Subject to
Full Environmental Impact Assessment or Fact-Finding Procedure” due to amendments to Act 100/2001 Coll.
- Updates were made to Appendix 2-G (formerly 2-H), “Pollutants Releases and Transfers Thresholds for Reporting to National Register of Pollution” due to amendments to Government Regulation 145/2008 Coll.
Section 3.0 – Air Emissions
- Previous Subsection 6 – Small Combustion Sources, previous Subsection 7 – Medium Combustion Sources, and previous Subsection 8 – Large Combustion Sources were updated and restructured into the following two current subsections to better align with the requirements that apply for combustion sources: Subsection 6 – Unlisted Combustion Sources and Subsection 7 – Listed Combustion Sources.
- The regulations for combustion sources have not changed; however, two transitional requirements were removed as they are no longer applicable. Also, as a result of the restructuring, all subsequent subsections were renumbered accordingly.
- Ordinance No. 194/2013 Coll. on Energy Efficiency Inspections of Boilers was repealed and replaced by Decree No. 38/2022 Coll., on the Inspection of Operating Heating System and Combined Heating and Air Conditioning Systems, which updates the frequency of inspections of heating installations or combined heating and air conditioning systems. References to the new Decree were updated in Subsection 17 – Heating and Air Conditioning System Inspections.
Section 5.0 – Water Resources
- As a result of amendments to Government Regulation No. 401/2015, updates were made to Appendix 5-A (formerly 5-B), “Wastewater Discharge Standards”.
Section 10.0 – General Health and Safety
- As a result of an amendments to Decree 290/1995, Appendix 10-F (previously 10-G), “The List of Occupational Diseases” was updated to include chronic diseases of the lumbar spine.
Section 14.0 – Transport of Dangerous Goods
- References to the 2021 version of ADR and RID were updated throughout the section; there were no substantive changes to the requirements.
Section 15.0 – Industrial Hygiene
- Updates were made to the following appendices due to amendments to Government Regulation No.361/2007 Coll.:
• Appendix 15-A (formerly 15-B), “The List of Chemical Substances and their Permissible Exposure Limits and Highest Permissible Concentration”;
• Appendix 15-C (formerly 15-D), “The Procedure in Determining the Permissible Exposure Limit for Lung Ventilation Higher Than 20 Litres Per Minute or Shifts Are Longer Than 8 Hours”;
• Appendix 15-H (formerly 15-I), “List of Biological Agents and Their Classification in Groups 2, 3 or 4”; and
• Appendix 15-I (formerly 15-J), “Requirements on Areas Intended for Work with Biological Agents”.
- Updates were made to the following due to Government Regulation No. 390/2021 replacing Government Regulation No. 495/2020:
- Subsection 17 – Personal Protective Equipment;
• Appendix 15-V (formerly 15-W), “Table for the Evaluation of Risk for the Selection and Use of PPE”; and
• Appendix 15-W (formerly 15-X), “Guidance for Provision of PPEs and Washing and Cleaning Agents Based on Types of Hazards and Nature of Work”.
Section 17.0 – Construction Work Site Safety
- Subsection 1 – Pre-Construction Requirements was updated to revise requirements regarding health and safety coordinators at a construction site where employees of more than one contractor are present.
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
