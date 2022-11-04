Submit Release
Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (SMIT) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 12, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of those who acquired Schmitt Industries, Inc. (“Schmitt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMIT) securities between September 1, 2020 through September 20, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 12, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Schmitt designs, assembles, and markets computer-controlled balancing equipment and precision laser measurement systems for use primarily by the machine tool industry.

On September 20, 2022, Schmitt announced that its previous financial statements “should no longer be relied upon” and would require restatement, estimating that “the errors were material on a cumulative basis resulting in a net $330,203 under-recognition of expenses over the first three quarters of the fiscal year.” On this news, the price of Schmitt shares declined by $0.68 per share, or approximately 17.9%, from $3.80 per share to close at $3.12 on September 21, 2022, and the shares declined an additional $0.84 per share, or approximately 26.9%, to close at $2.28 the following day.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Schmitt Industries continuously downplayed serious issues with its internal controls; (2) Schmitt’s financial statements from August 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors"; and (3) as a result, Schmitt would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Schmitt securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1180
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


