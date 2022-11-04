Harmony Healthcare IT Rated No. 1 for Fourth Year in Data Archiving, Extraction and Migration in Black Book™ Survey

The nationwide award from Black Book™ measures performance on eighteen qualitative indicators of client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction, among other critical KPIs

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare IT, a first-to-market innovator of legacy data management solutions such as HealthData Archiver®, HealthData AR Manager™ and HealthData Locker™, has been named the industry leader in data archiving, data extraction and migration for the fourth year in a row (2019-2022), according Black Book™ Rankings, a division of Black Book™ Market Research.

The 2022 award is based on a survey of 2,996 medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare organizations to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems, and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.

The annual Black Book survey collects ballot results from healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance on eighteen qualitative indicators of client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction, among other critical KPIs.

"This industry recognition reflects our relentless dedication and broad expertise with more than 550 software brands," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "Our team extracts, migrates and archives data from the widest variety of clinical, financial, and business systems used in healthcare delivery organizations nationwide. We are pleased to be a trusted resource for providers of all sizes who are adapting to the 21st Century Cures Act regulations and other best practices for lifecycle health data management."

To assist healthcare delivery organizations with health data management, Harmony Healthcare IT has developed a suite of products and services that consolidates data stores, reduces out-of-production system maintenance costs, mitigates technical risk, complies with record retention mandates, and offers both interoperability and data analytics capabilities.

To start, customers' legacy systems get inventoried and prioritized in an online application rationalization tool called HealthData Planner™. As decisions are made to decommission a legacy system, structured and unstructured data is either extracted and converted to a go-forward system (i.e., Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH) or migrated and secured onto one of the company's active archive solutions, HealthData Archiver® or HealthData AR Manager™.

Records are then activated for interoperability with other systems, entities or consumers via HealthData Integrator™, which provides a set of tools or APIs based on common industry standards such as USCDI, FHIR, HL7, C-CDA, XML, or Direct. This also helps enable compliance with regulations of the 21st Century Cures Act.

Harmony Healthcare IT is a data management firm that moves and stores patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. To strengthen care delivery and improve lives, vital information is preserved and managed in a way that keeps it accessible, usable, interoperable, secure, and compliant. Since 2006, its US-based team of experts has worked with over 550 unique clinical, financial, and administrative software brands used in U.S. and Canadian healthcare delivery organizations. Harmony Healthcare IT has been consistently ranked as the #1 data extraction, migration, and archival healthcare IT company according to Black Book™ Market Research for four years (2019-2022) as well as ranked #1 in the 2020 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report as a Category Leader in Data Archiving.

