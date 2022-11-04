Human Identification Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.9 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 13.46% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increased implementation of Real-Time Analytics to track the digital transformation as well as the latest technological advancements in Human Identification and processing of vast volumes of data will foster Human Identification Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Human Identification Market" By Technology (Capillary Electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction), By Products And Services (Consumables, Services), By End User (Forensic Laboratories, Research Centers and Academic And Government Institutes), By Application (Forensic Applications, Paternity Identification), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Human Identification Market size was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.46% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Human Identification Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Human Identification Market Overview

Human identification is a technique used to identify a specific individual and forensic investigations by analysis of the DNA samples. This technique helps in the identification of the traces that are left out at the place where there occurs an accident or crime. The human identification procedure is based on the distinguishing of ridges present on the fingers of the suspect. Every human being has unique formations and categorizations of ridges on their figures. This philosophy is used in forensics accompanied by the analysis of DNA, blood, hair, skin, and semen. Besides, samples are also collected from teeth.

There are certain restraints and challenges faced which will hinder the market growth. The high cost of instruments and services of human identification is expected to restrain the growth. Also, the Lack of finances allocated to additional advancements in the Human Identification Market is projected to hamper the growth of the market. Developing advancements in technologies requires a high cost for research and development which in turn increases the cost of the services. With the arrival of human identification systems, there has been a need to store DNA samples of citizens. But DNA data banking is supposed to have a negative impact on social integrity, which has raised voices to prevent the violation of public privacy. This factor is restraining the growth of the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Illumina Inc., LGC Limited, NMS Labs Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Eurofins Scientific, Hamilton Company, and Integenx Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Human Identification Market On the basis of Technology, Products And Services, End user, Application, and Geography.

Human Identification Market, By Technology

Capillary Electrophoresis



Polymerase Chain Reaction



Nucleic Acid Purification & Extraction



Automated Liquid Handling



Microarrays



Next-Generation Sequencing



Rapid DNA Analysis

Human Identification Market, By Products And Services

Consumables



Assay Kits and Reagents



Electrophoresis Kits & Reagents



DNA Amplification Kits & Reagents



DNA Quantification Kits & Reagents



DNA Extraction Kits & Reagents



Rapid DNA Analysis Kits & Reagents Aromatherapy.



Services



Instruments



Software

Human Identification Market, By End User

Forensic Laboratories



Research Centers and Academic And Government Institutes

Human Identification Market, By Application

Forensic Applications



Paternity Identification



Other Applications

Human Identification Market, by Geography

North America



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

