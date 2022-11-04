SMFR, MDT & TWTR Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR, SMFRW)

Class Period: March 14, 2022 - August 15, 2022

Deadline: November 7, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/smfr

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) that the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Sema4’s financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT)

Class Period: June 8, 2019 - May 25, 2022

Deadline: November 7, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/mdt

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) Medtronic’s product quality control systems were inadequate; (2) Medtronic had failed to comply with numerous regulations regarding risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events; (3) these failures increased the risk of regulatory investigation and action; (4) as a result of the Company’s misconduct, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would delay the approval of additional Medtronic MiniMed devices, including the MiniMed 780G; (5) these delays in product approvals, as well as the Company’s need to improve its quality control systems, would negatively affect Medtronic’s financial performance and cause it to fall further behind its competitors; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Class Period: August 3, 2020 - August 23, 2022

Deadline: November 14, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/twtr

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business operations and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in SEC filings, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter’s active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Twitter’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

