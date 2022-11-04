Submit Release
Designation of Haitian Senate President, Joseph Lambert, for Involvement in Significant Corruption and a Gross Violation of Human Rights

I am designating President of the Haitian Senate, Joseph Lambert, for his involvement in significant corruption and a gross violation of human rights. Senate President Lambert abused his public position by participating in corrupt activity that undermined the integrity of Haiti’s government. Further, there is credible information of Lambert’s involvement in a gross violation of human rights, namely an extrajudicial killing, during his government tenure. The Department is also designating Lambert’s spouse, Jesula Lambert Domond.

Under this authority — Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022 — designated officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States. This designation imposes consequences for those who undermine democracy through corrupt activities and human rights violations.  We continue to support the citizens, organizations, and public servants in Haiti who are committed to generating hope and opportunity for a better future for their nation.

In a separate but complementary action today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Lambert for his involvement in international drug trafficking. Alongside these designations by the Departments of State and the Treasury, the Government of Canada is taking action to hold Lambert accountable for his role in undermining stability in Haiti. The United States stands with the people of Haiti in the pursuit of democracy, prosperity, and the rule of law.

