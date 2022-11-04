Plan to participate in the Air Quality Client Contact meeting on November 17

Stay up-to-date on current events and upcoming changes in DNR’s air quality program. Plan to attend an open forum with DNR staff at the Air Quality Client Contact Meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 17. The meeting can be accessed virtually with the details on the agenda.

Topics include updates on planning and rulemaking, electronic records, monitoring, construction permitting and modeling, EASY Air, Title V, and compliance items. Find the complete agenda with the meeting access instructions on the Air Quality Client Contact page.

If you have questions please contact Jessica Reese McIntyre at jessica.reesemcintyre@dnr. iowa.gov or 515-725-9547.