Alexei Overchuk meets with the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Russia

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Russian Federation Davlatshoh Gulmahmadzoda. The meeting took place ahead of the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan, which is scheduled to be held in Dushanbe in November. The discussion centred on cooperation between the two countries in trade, the economy, education and culture.