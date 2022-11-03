Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,412 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk meets with the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Russia

RUSSIA, November 3 - They reviewed important aspects of trade, economic, educational and cultural cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Russian Federation Davlatshoh Gulmahmadzoda. The meeting took place ahead of the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan, which is scheduled to be held in Dushanbe in November. The discussion centred on cooperation between the two countries in trade, the economy, education and culture.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk meets with the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Russia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.