Li-Fi Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2681.3 Million in 2028

Li-Fi Market is expected to reach US$ 2681.3 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 50.10% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Li-Fi Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Li-Fi Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing demand for indoor networking in the commercial sector, rise in penetration of smart devices in Asia-Pacific.

Increasing implementation of Li-Fi in healthcare and education sectors in Europe.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Li-Fi Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Component Type (Microcontroller, Photodetector, and LED),

(Microcontroller, Photodetector, and LED), By Application Type (Indoor Networking, Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Location-based Services, Underwater Communication, Defense & Security, and Intrinsically Safe Environments),

(Indoor Networking, Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Location-based Services, Underwater Communication, Defense & Security, and Intrinsically Safe Environments), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Li-Fi Market Insights

Market Trends by Component Type

The market is segmented as microcontroller, photodetector, and LED. LED is estimated to account for the major share of the market during forecast period. Rising development of LED in commercial establishments and industries on account its durability, low-power consumption, and high-energy output, is expected to increase the market share of LED components during the forecast period.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as indoor networking, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, location-based services, underwater communication, defense & security, and intrinsically safe environments. Automotive is estimated to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period as it enhances the decision-making capabilities in autonomous cars, facilitates Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) communication in connected cars and the ability to exchange data with other vehicles to prevent potential crashes and congested traffic jams.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to lead the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period.

The growth of the region’s market is driven by high demand for energy-efficient devices and high-speed communication.

Furthermore, establishment of infrastructure and implementation of advanced technologies with better connectivity for better connectivity to drive the market expansion in the region.

The U.S. and Canada are the key growth regions expected to contribute the maximum to the market.

Development of green buildings and surge in shelf-life of LEDs are likely to propel the creation of commercial schematics in the North American market.

Europe and Asia-Pacific to also offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Li-Fi Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Fujitsu

General Electric

Integrated System Technologies Ltd.

Lightbee S.L.

Lucibel

NAV Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Corporation

Signify

Oledcomm

PureLiFi

SLD Laser

Velmenni

VLNComm.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Li-Fi Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

