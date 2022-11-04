Paramount Demand for Drones in Military Intelligence Propels Drone Batteries Market, States Fact.MR

Smart Drone Battery Are Expected To Reflect Attractive Near-Term Opportunities For Market Players

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global drone batteries market is estimated at US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow due to remarkable use case and safety provided by drone battery.

Drones nowadays have occupied an important place in disaster management. During natural calamities, the manoeuvrability of drones is most suitable to look for people stuck in unreachable areas. Drones can also carry out the aerial supply of goods, food items, and other resources to calamity zones easily without physical intervention.

Consistent food supplies to places where humans cannot reach has become simple with drones. Drones also help find rescue routes and gather 3D images of the calamity site for analysis.

Drones for future structures are becoming increasingly popular in the construction sector. Building managers will be able to meet project objectives more efficiently and quickly if sophisticated photography is used to scan construction sites and drones are used to follow activities throughout the construction lifecycle.

The high utility of drones in disaster management, construction and other surveillance activity is likely to be a key driver for the drone batteries market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global drone batteries market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.3 % and be valued at US$ 14.1 billion by 2032.

% and be valued at US$ billion by 2032. The market witnessed 5.4 % CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021. Under LiPo and NiMH type of battery chemistry dominates the market and are valued at US$ 4.7 billion and US$ 1.0 billion in 2022.

billion and US$ billion in 2022. North America dominated the market with 35.1 % market share in 2021.

% market share in 2021. Together, the Commercial and Industrial are likely to represent 50.4 % market share in 2022.

% market share in 2022. Based on region, demand for drone battery is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.9% and 5.5%, respectively, in North America and Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent drone batteries manufacturers are

Amicell-Amit Industries Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Autel Robotics

Genspow GmbH

Parrot

Skydio

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Uvify Inc.

Venom Power

Yuneec

The world’s leading manufacturers of drone batteries products are employing sustainable technologies and optimization systems for diverse end users. Key manufacturers are focusing on developing new product designs to address problems in terms of product placement in harsh operating environments. Moreover, expertise and professionalism in planning, designing, and providing optimal pressure control solutions are at the backbone of their marketing strategies.

In Apr. 2022, KVS Terratec, a global leader in geodata acquisition and analytics, has just announced the acquisition of Sevendof, a long-range drone infrastructure company, in a deal that will significantly increase the company’s competitiveness within a fast-growing market where unmanned aircraft (UA) are used for mapping and inspection purposes.



Market Development

State-of-the-art technology and planning in design of batteries for drones is set to launch the drone batteries market at new heights by providing higher growth rate to the market over the long-run forecast period. Custom built drone batteries are anticipated to rise the consumption of drone batteries favouring the consumer needs and requirements. This is set to increase the demand by 20% from educational and institutional applications.

Also, spread of commercial sector wings over drone and inclusion of the same onto the field applications to push the market and provide long run headwinds to drone batteries market. The rise in demand from unconventional uses are expected to turn the tables nearing the brighter side and drive the long run demand of the drone batteries.

Segmentation of Drone Batteries Industry Research

By Drone Type : Mini Quad Micro Quad Commercial/Industrial Others

By Battery Chemistry : NiCad NiMH LiPo

By Battery Capacity : Below 3000 mAh 3000-5000 mAh 5000-10000 mAh Above 10000 mAh

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





