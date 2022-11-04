Submit Release
International Venture Capitalist and Founder/CEO of TrüNorth Global and Waystone Capital Comes Home to Invest and Reimagine Hometown

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William Kirk Eskridge, born and raised in Sturgis, Mississippi, is currently building Highland Oaks, an event, festival, and music venue on property close to his childhood home in Sturgis. Eskridge's goal is to invest in and reimagine the American small town.

Eskridge's development group is looking to add businesses to the area for the local community. All venues and businesses will be dedicated to giving back to local charities and business development in the area. 

When asked why he was doing this, Eskridge stated, "I am looking to give back to the area where I grew up, and when thinking about my childhood, I wish I would have had places to go like what we are looking to build when I was a child." 

Eskridge's mother, June; his brother, Lance; and additional family also live in the area. Eskridge's companies have offices in over 60 countries, but he and his family reside in the Carolinas. Eskridge states, "I will not be moving back to the area; however, I will be flying into Sturgis and Starkville's Bryan Field more often to attend festivals, and music events, and spend time with family." 

Much focus will be on charitable events, such as fishing rodeos, outdoor concerts, movies, fall and summer festivals, and so on. Some of the features will include multiple areas for families and individuals to walk, play games, paddle board, and kayak, with fields for games and fire pits. Eskridge's vision for Sturgis is to rebuild the small town into a Norman Rockwellian-style American throwback with small unique stores and restaurants, bringing life into the American small town. 

Eskridge says, "My goal for the area is to be a regional draw, not a pass-through and give the citizens a reason to buy local and create jobs while drawing others to what will be a fantastic little piece of Americana." 

Highland Oaks is scheduled to officially open in the Spring of 2023. For more information, visit www.thehighlandoaks.com

For inquiries and proposal requests, please contact:

Kaitlyn Rogers, Global Director of Operations, 1.800.903.7489

