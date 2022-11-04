Nebulizers Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Nebulizers Market 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Nebulizers Global Market Report 2022”, the nebulizers market share reached a value of nearly $912.8 million in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% since 2015. The global nebulizers market is expected to grow from $912.8 million in 2020 to about $1,038.0 million in 2021 due to an increase in demand for the use of nebulizers in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The global nebulizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to nearly $1,453.3 million by 2025. Also, the nebulizers market size is expected to growth to $1,453.3 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7% and to $2,142.7 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Nebulizers Market

Companies in the nebulizers market are increasingly investing in the development of connected nebulizers. These nebulizers help patients with chronic respiratory conditions to improve medication adherence and better manage their symptoms.

Overview Of The Nebulizers Market

The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD.

Nebulizers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type - Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer

· By Application – COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Others

· By End-Use – Hospitals And Clinics, Emergency Centres, Home Healthcare

· By Portability- Portable Nebulizer, Tabletop Nebulizer

· By Geography: The global nebulizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Aerogen, PARI, Drive Medical

