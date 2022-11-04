CareDx To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CareDx, Inc. CDNA – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

CareDx's management is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at 1:25 PM ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx's website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

CareDx's management will also be presenting at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx's website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

