CareDx To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CareDx, Inc. CDNA – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

CareDx's management is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at 1:25 PM ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx's website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

CareDx's management will also be presenting at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx's website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

