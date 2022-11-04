Finhaven announces a CBDC infrastructure research collaboration with Blockchain@UBC and a strategic partnership with Simetria at the LA Blockchain Summit

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finhaven™ Technology Inc. announced two key strategic partnerships at the LA Blockchain Summit, in Los Angeles, California, USA. The company’s latest strategic alliances are with Blockchain@UBC, a Vancouver based, multidisciplinary research cluster focusing on blockchain technology, and Simetria Trading Solutions Ltd™ (Simetria), an Israeli-based leading provider of liquidity for private tech companies powered by digital assistance technology.



On November 1st, at the blockchain technology and investment conference Finhaven announced a partnership with Blockchain@UBC to build Finhaven™ Chain — a public blockchain for central banks and regulated entities.

Finhaven’s vision is to build a CBDC infrastructure with the global blockchain community. Finhaven Chain will leverage open source efforts with people who have a variety of expertises, such as banking & finance, laws & regulations, monetary policy, project management, design, products, and software development.

Finhaven intends to work with international organizations, central banks, securities regulators, and financial institutions as well. Finhaven will not be the central organization of this development, but will be the cornerstone to build the ecosystem at the beginning of the project. The collaboration between Blockchain@UBC and Finhaven is the first step towards a globally viable ecosystem. The Finhaven Chain, a CBDC infrastructure, is envisioned to be a public blockchain in which sovereign jurisdictions and their regulated entities can participate.

On November 3rd, Simetria and Finhaven™ Technology Inc., owner of Finhaven™ Private Markets announced a strategic partnership at the LA Blockchain Summit, in Los Angeles, California, USA. The conference was organized by Draper Goren Holm, the companies entered into a memorandum of understanding for a liquidity partnership to provide their issuer and investor clients with better and wider access to new opportunities. Both parties are each in the business of building technology solutions on blockchain for capital markets.

“Finhaven Private Markets is building a network of global institutional liquidity to realize its vision of global capital markets integration. We are taking one step forward with this strategic partnership with Simetria. I was pleased that Ziv and I could understand each other quickly and that we had a great outcome at the LA Blockchain Summit. It has been a great conference to pitch Finhaven and to contribute to a panel discussion. It was a very good mix of people from great companies to investors. We appreciate the opportunity that is provided by Draper Goren Holm,” said DH Kim, CEO of Finhaven.

Ziv Keinan, CEO of Simetria said, “We are excited to be working with leading industry innovator Finhaven to bring efficiency and to the secondary market of growth companies. Simetria will use the Finhaven network of global institutional liquidity to drive the revolution of the secondary market allowing growth companies to offer their teams with early liquidity opportunities.”

About Finhaven

Finhaven simplifies and improves business transactions using blockchain technology. Finhaven built the Finhaven™ Investment Platform in its distributed network. Finhaven Technology, Inc., Finhaven Capital, Inc. (operator of Finhaven Private Markets), Finhaven Gateway, Inc. and Finhaven Asia, Inc. are the Finhaven companies. Finhaven Technology Inc. is on its way to white-labeling its investment platform as Platform-as-a-Service and to releasing a proprietary NFT minting solution.

About Simetria

Simetria is a digital solution provider that focuses on private Israeli pre-IPO technology companies. The revolutionary marketplace uses digital securities technology based on blockchain for this undertaking. Simetria received a preliminary ruling from the Israeli Securities Authority which allows it to launch for the first time as a digital trading platform for securities. Simetria allows Israeli companies to list shares on its platform which would then be offered to accredited investors.

Simetria is the first company in Israel prepared to launch a DLT-based digital securities exchange that transforms the end-to-end lifecycle of a private security for both primary issuance and secondary market trading. The exchange will be launched within the Israeli startup ecosystem first, with an international launch to follow. Simetria’s goal is to become the future trading infrastructure of Israel.

