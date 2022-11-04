Chicago Tribune Names Flexera a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2022 Award

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



“I’m so grateful that our employees have given us this award for the eleventh consecutive year,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “While we’re a global company, our roots and headquarters reside in the Chicagoland area and our local team is a key part of our culture.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

