EXIRIO Announces Launch of Premium Portfolio Tracking Services

/EIN News/ -- DOVER, Del., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware-incorporated, globally accessible EXIRIO, the wealth and investment tracking app founded in 2020, announces a major milestone as it transitions from its free phase to the introduction of tiered subscriptions.

EXIRIO's goal is clear: to simplify users' lives by aggregating their wealth into one place - with minimal effort on their part, present clear information, and provide valuable insights on investment performance - without the need for a complicated and time-consuming spreadsheet.

Newly registered users will have the option to upgrade from free accounts that include connectivity to one financial institution or crypto exchange/wallet, to premium accounts with unlimited connections (USD 10 a month or USD 100 a year). EXIRIO users can connect and synchronize with over 11,000 banks and brokers in North America, Europe, and Switzerland as well as dozens of crypto exchanges.

Both free and premium account options include full access to all the other features of the app, and all existing users will automatically be upgraded to premium, free of charge. In addition, premium accounts will have dedicated, priority technical and content support.

David Martínez de Lecea, EXIRIO CEO, co-founded the company in 2020 with a clear objective in mind: "EXIRIO gives everyone the ability to understand their wealth better, and make data-based investment decisions on the path towards financial freedom. EXIRIO's vision is to become the conduit for investors to expand their knowledge, improving access to opportunities and overall wealth growth and performance."

Piero Politeo, EXIRIO COO, added: "The introduction of tiered subscriptions within the EXIRIO platform puts us on a clear path to revenue generation while continuing to offer a market-beating wealth tracking platform for our subscribers. This is a hugely important milestone for the company as we take proactive steps towards identifying the right investment partners who will support us on our journey of future growth."

EXIRIO allows users to track any investment or liability, in over forty different currencies. Unlike any other portfolio app, EXIRIO tracks the full investment history and performance of every asset added on the platform, not just their current value. EXIRIO is packed with additional features for convenience and peace of mind.

Users can upload all documents relating to their wealth (1 GB space is offered to any registered account) and third-party access (view, edit or emergency access) can be conveniently granted to trusted individuals - family members or investment advisors. In addition, data can be uploaded in bulk via CSV files, including Airbnb-generated CSVs for real estate owners renting their properties on the popular online rental marketplace.

EXIRIO is available on desktop, iOS, and Android, and a demo account is offered without any registration. EXIRIO uses AWS data centers located in London (UK). Please click here to review EXIRIO's security policy.

