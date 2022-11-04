Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size to Witness Stunning Growth to Generate Huge Revenue Forecast by 2030

idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size was estimated at USD 3.12 billion in 2020, and is Projected to reach USD 6.16 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030 According to the report published by Allied Market Research. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing Industry trends.

Increase in incidences of cancer worldwide, favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers & insurance providers, and rise in cigarette smoking drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market. However, the unavailability of the proper treatment options restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:-

There has been decline in the number of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patient visits in hospitals & clinics for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis therapy (IPF) to avoid cross-contamination. Moreover, there has been postponement of elective surgeries to take care of Covid-infected patients.

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Industry was impacted negatively by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand for drugs reduced from retail pharmacies and online providers due to reduced therapy sessions and treatments

The leading market players analyzed in the global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market report include

• AstraZeneca Plc

• Biogen Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• FibroGen, Inc.

• Mission Therapeutics

• GNI Group Ltd.

• Galapagos NV

• Biogen

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Shiongi Co. Ltd.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segmentation:-

By Drug Type

• Pirfenidone

• Nintedanib

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Providers

By Region

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

North America to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to high expenditure on R&D activities, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in R&D facilities and rapidly developing economic conditions.

