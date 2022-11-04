Wolf Administration’s Investments in Good Paying Manufacturing Jobs Celebrated During Ribbon Cutting for New Guardian Booth Headquarters in Franklin County

Waynesboro, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Michael Hanna Jr. today celebrated Governor Tom Wolf’s administration-long investments in bringing family-sustaining manufacturing jobs to Pennsylvania during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Guardian Booth‘s new facility in Waynesboro, Franklin County.

“The Wolf Administration’s investment in Guardian Booth is a win for this region and the entire commonwealth,” said Executive Deputy Secretary Hanna. “The company is bringing good-paying manufacturing jobs to the region while retaining the employees of a homegrown business. We are thrilled to welcome Guardian Booth to Pennsylvania.”

The company originally worked with the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) on the project to relocate its headquarters from Orangeburg, New York, and purchase Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder. Announced by the governor in August 2022, Guardian Booth received a funding proposal from DCED totaling $271,000 and committed to investing $4.5 million into the project, creating at least 33 new, full-time jobs over the next three years and retaining Homes by Keystone’s 20 employees.

According to a new annual report by GAT for 2020-2021, Gov. Wolf invested $8.6 million to secure 1,181 manufacturing jobs in the central Pennsylvania region last year. This investment also garnered a $1.2 billion investment in local communities.

Through GAT, the governor has invested nearly $18 billion over the past seven years to support 432 completed projects, create more than 48,500 new jobs, and retain more than 145,500 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“The decision of Guardian Booth to acquire and expand operations of the former Homes by Keystone will have a significantly positive impact on the greater Waynesboro community,” said Mike Ross, President of the Franklin County Area Development Corporation (FCADC). “The FCADC was pleased to have partnered with the Governor’s Action Team in facilitating a full array of economic development assistance in support of the project.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of the Guardian Booth executive leadership and their execution of acquiring Homes by Keystone and relocating our headquarters to Waynesboro, Pennsylvania,” stated Abraham Taub, Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Guardian Booth. “I am so grateful for all the support the Wolf Administration has provided and I look forward to the positive impact Guardian Booth will have on the local community.”

Guardian Booth is a leading manufacturer of prefabricated booths and structures that provide safe, convenient, and secure solutions to all industries nationwide. In addition to being a market leader in portable security booths and modular office enclosures, Guardian Booth will be taking on the modular homes sector with the acquisition of Homes by Keystone.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to community development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #