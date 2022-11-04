Insights Into The Global Military Helicopters Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Military Helicopters Market 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2022”, the military helicopters market share reached a value of nearly $35,575.1 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2015. The military helicopters market is expected to grow from $35,575.1 million in 2020 to $46,103.7 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.3%. The military helicopters market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 and reach $56,274.8 million in 2030. Increase in territorial and political conflicts have been the major driver of the military helicopters market in the forecast period.

Companies in the military helicopters market are focusing on utilizing the Internet of Things (IoT) within operations on systems used in ground and in the air. Real-time analytics via IoT are already driving improvements in quality and productivity of helicopters. Helicopters positively benefited from the application of the IoT since it maximizes efficiency across the industry from organizing tools to machines and people. As an asset-intensive industry, it seems likely that IoT will continue to benefit the development of the military helicopters and aircraft industry.

The military helicopters market consists of sales of military helicopters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce military helicopters. A helicopter is a type of aircraft that has one or more horizontal propellers or rotors that allow it to take off and land, move in any direction, or hover in the air. A military helicopter is specifically built for military missions such as transport of troops, combat search, and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or armed with weapons for attacking ground targets. Some of the military helicopters include Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, Boeing CH-47 Chinook, Boeing AH-64 Apache and Bell UH-1 Iroquois.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-helicopter-global-market

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type - Light Military Helicopters, Medium Military Helicopters, Heavy Military Helicopters

· By Application - Utility Military Helicopter, Transport Military Helicopter, Attack/Assault Military Helicopter, Search and Rescue Military Helicopter, Multi-Role Military Helicopter, Reconnaissance and Observation Military Helicopter

· By Number Of Engines- Single, Twin Engine

· By Component & System- Main Rotor Systems, Electrical Systems, Hydraulic Systems, Avionics, Flight Control Systems, Undercarriages, Protection Systems, Others

· By Geography: The global military helicopters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Boeing Company, Airbus, Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo SpA

