Generic Drugs Market USD 551330 million by 2028 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Generic Drugs market report shares information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges. Generic Drugs market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028.

Generic Drugs market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that is equivalent to a brand-name product in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and intended use. The term may also refer to any drug marketed under its chemical name without advertising, or to the chemical makeup of a drug rather than the brand name under which the drug is sold.

The global Generic Drugs market size is projected to reach USD 551330 million by 2028, from USD 313470 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2028.

Segmentation by Types: -

Prescription

Non-Prescription Drugs

Segmentation by Applications: -

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 44%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.



Major players in the global market include: -

Teva

Novartis - Sandoz

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aspen

Fresenius Kabi

Pfizer (Hospira)

Sanofi

Aurobindo

Lupin

Dr. Reddy's

Apotex

Market competition is not intense. Teva, Novartis – Sandoz, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical and Aspen are the leaders of the industry, with about 19% market shares.



