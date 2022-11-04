Drug-eluting Stents Market to grow with 5.6% CAGR Between 2022 to 2030, Top key players, Size, Share, Recent Developments, Opportunities, Challenges, Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Drug-eluting Stents Market by Drug Coating (Polymer-based Coatings, Polymer-free Coatings), by Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the drug-eluting stents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to reach US$ 11.28 billion by 2030. Owing to the rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing availability of technologically advanced materials.

Market Drivers

The geriatric population, at a high risk of developing vascular diseases, is the primary driver of the drug-eluting stents market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease and aortic disease, as well as vascular diseases such as peripheral arterial disease, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and renal artery stenosis, are also a major driving factor of the drug-eluting stents market. Additionally, a lack of exercise, unhealthy eating practices, and unhealthy lifestyles contribute to the incidence of atherosclerosis worldwide, thus increasing the demand for drug-eluting stents. Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures and the adoption of advanced technologies, together with increased research and development spending by the top players, are other factors anticipated to fuel market expansion. However, there are several risks connected with DES, such as stent thrombosis, infection, coronary artery rupture, closure, irregular cardiac rhythm, infection, and allergic reaction to the dye and stent.

The global drug-eluting stents market has been analyzed from four perspectives– Drug Coating, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Drug Coating Segmentation'

Based on drug coating, the global drug-eluting stents market is segmented into:

Polymer Based Coatings

Polymer-Free Coatings

The polymer-free coatings will have the largest market share in 2021. The polymer-free coatings segment is further categorized into microporous surface, microstructured surface, slotted tubular surface, and nanoporous surface. The large percentage of the polymer-free coating segment is primarily attributed to the benefits of the polymer-free coating, which include lower in-stent restenosis rates and faster drug eluting rates, which may increase therapeutic efficacy. Furthermore, the polymer covering has been linked to several unfavorable clinical outcomes, including stent thrombosis and inflammation, so polymer-free coating improves the safety of drug-eluting stents. Different drugs, such as sirolimus, tacrolimus, paclitaxel, and probucol, can be used with polymer-free coating, thus increasing the demand for polymer-free DES.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

The global drug-eluting stents market is categorized into:

Coronary

Peripheral Artery Disease

Coronary artery disease dominates the market with the largest market share in 2021. The segment's dominance can largely be attributed to the rising cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and high blood pressure (hypertension) incidence. Moreover, coronary artery disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, approximately 1.72% of the world population is affected by coronary artery disease, representing around 126 million individuals.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global drug-eluting stents market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global drug-eluting stents market in 2021, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America's large share of the drug-eluting stents market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, which is more prone to vascular diseases. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease in the U.S., which caused around 382,820 deaths in 2020; about 20.1 million adults aged 20 or above have CAD. Additionally, the presence of top market players, well developed healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for minimal invasive procedures is expected to drive the segment growth.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global drug-eluting stents market are

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Biosensors International Group Ltd

Cook Medical

Shandong JW Medical Systems Ltd

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Stentys SA

Lepu Medical Technology Co. ltd

Cardionovum GmbH

Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd.

