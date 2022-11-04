Health Foods Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing consumption of nutrient-enriched foods to improve overall health is a key factor driving health foods market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global health foods market size was USD 935.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumption of nutrient-enriched foods to improve overall health is a primary factor driving market revenue growth. A healthy food diet promotes, maintains, and improves overall health. Fluid, macronutrients, micronutrients, and enough food energy are essential for good health and nutrition. It protects against a variety of chronic noncommunicable diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Healthy eating strengthens bones and muscles, heals broken body cells, and boosts protection against hazardous exterior substances.

When compared to established players, private equity-backed health food market attract hefty values. Given the size of the possible addressable market and the tendency of customers to make thoughtful, healthier decisions, the multiples are larger.

Increasing consumption of plant-based packaged food, is a recent trend in the market. According to 2021 research from International Food Information Council, 65% of individuals claim to have consumed plant-based meat substitutes in the previous year. The plant-based movement connects into a variety of rising consumer objectives including health protection, environmental stewardship, and ethically motivated eating. When they eat more plant-based meals, customers frequently remark that they feel healthier physically and better about how they are using their food budgets.

A diet that promotes, preserves, or enhances general health is known as healthy food. Fluids, macronutrients, micronutrients, and enough dietary energy are all essential components of a healthy diet. It protects one from a number of chronic, non-communicable diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. A balanced diet that includes a variety of foods and less salt, sugar, saturated fat, and trans fat from industrial sources is essential. It consists of a variety of foods, including staples like cereals (wheat, barley, rye, maize, or rice), starchy tubers or roots (potato, yam, taro, or cassava), legumes (lentils and beans), fruit and vegetables, as well as items derived from animals (meat, fish, eggs, and milk).

We get the energy we need from eating well to play, work, and perform daily tasks. It helps us grow, strengthens our bones and muscles, fixes damaged body cells, and increases our immunity to hazardous outside elements. Various plant-based and animal-based diets can satisfy a person's nutritional needs, while vegans must obtain their vitamin B12 from sources other than plants.

Competitive Outlook:

The global health foods market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global health foods market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

ADM, Danone SA, Dean Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Mondelez International, General Mills Inc., GSK plc, Kellogg’s Company, Nestle, and PepsiCo.

