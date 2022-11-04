Satellite Modem Market Worth US$ 820 Bn by 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Business Market Insights
Satellite Modem Market crossed US$ 415 million mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 820 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing popularity of the internet and digital communication is fuelling the satellite modem market growth. The satellite modem companies are focusing on providing better and more efficient solutions that would assist them in maintaining their competitive position in the market. Also, the rising popularity of high-speed data transfer is expected to drive this market growth.
Key companies profiled in Satellite Modem Market are:
• Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd
• Newtec CY N.V
• Orbcomm
• Datum Systems Inc.
• ViaSat Inc.
Satellite Modem Market Segmentation:
Type:
• SCPC
• MCPC
Data Rate:
• High-Speed
• Mid-Range
• Entry-Level
Applications:
• Mobile & Backhaul
• IP Trunking
• Offshore Communication
Industry Vertical:
• Military & Defense
• Transportation & Logistics
• Telecom
• Marine
• Oil & Gas
• Others
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
• South & Central America
• Middle East & Africa
The growing demand for satellite communication in the internet of things will propel the market's growth:
Satellite Modem is a device that transmits and receives signals to and from a satellite. It converts a radio signal to bit stream and vice versa. To transmit the data to the satellite, the modem modulates digital data into a carrier frequency for delivering it to an upconverter, amplifier, and antenna. And to receive signals from the satellite, the modem converts the frequencies from the downconverter into digital data. Satellite Modes help to provide connectivity in remote areas where cable connection is not possible. In addition, satellite modem has a huge application in military and defense, including awareness about challenging situations, intelligence gathering, and border patrolling.
The research report focuses on the current market trends, opportunities, future potential of the market, and competition in the Satellite Modem. The study also provides market insights and analysis of the Satellite Modem, highlighting the technological market trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.
