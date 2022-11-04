Application Testing Services market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Virtualisation addresses the reliability and security of a software in pre-set environment for testing which in turn is set to drive the testing services market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Application Testing Services market is forecast to reach $53.1 billion USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2026. Finding errors and gaps to make sure that the product is free from defects, cost-effectiveness, speeding up the development process and a rising demand for products with quality assurance are the factors driving the application testing services market. Further technological advancements such as AI, IoT, Big Data and others for developing advanced application testing solutions that involve processes like static code analysis and code design act as major drivers for the enlargement of the application testing services market size.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Application-Testing-Services-Market-Research-500695

Key Takeaways

1. Manufacturing, Telecom & IT and Banking sectors are analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global Application Testing Services Market during 2021-2026, owing to growing shift towards cloud computing, big data, and so on.

2. Both manual testing and automated testing are prerequisities for the application testing services market as it enhances quality control and quality assurance.

3. The companies for Application Testing Services Market are strengthening their status through various technological advancements, product launches, partnerships and constantly are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions in order to make provisions for the changing requirements of consumers.

4. Virtualisation addresses the reliability and security of a software in pre-set environments for application testing which in turn is set to drive the application testing services market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500695

Segmental Analysis:

Application Testing Services Market Segment Analysis- By Service Type: Managed Testing Service is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period as it ensures quality across multiple supplier environments. One of the major drivers boosting the growth of Managed Services is that it improves standards and time-to-market by consolidating all testing solutions to an outside reliant company with experience in managing complexities. Managed testing solutions help with reducing the risk of application or system failure and ensure that the systems operate flawlessly and constantly to meet the expectations of both business users and consumers. Additionally, managed services are cost effective in comparison to professional services as there comes no need for integrating an in-house testing team.

Application Testing Services Market Segment Analysis- By End User: Telecom & IT sector is forecasted to witness the highest levels of growth with a CAGR of 14.34% in the forecast period 2021-26 owing to the rising adoption of automation testing services and increasing digital transformation of businesses across the globe. Technological advancements and increasing execution of automated application testing services to reduce operational costs are expected to fuel the growth of the Application Testing Services Market. The major paradigm shift in digital and computer networks have made application testing services indispensable in the Telecom & IT industry which in turn is another important factor that will boost the Application Testing Services Industry Outlook. In September 2019, AI powered, application testing and quality assurance company Qualitest, announced a partnership with a company named BT that is a British multinational telecommunications holding company which is headquartered in United Kingdom to support the delivery of innovative products and services throughout their network, develop their 5G network, and further improve their Emergency Services Network offering.

Application Testing Services Market Segment Analysis- By Geography: North America dominated the market by a share of more than 34% in 2020 and is estimated to witness a significant amount of growth during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to high adoption of the testing services to improve the functionality, accuracy, usability and stability of applications. Increasing investments towards the development of improved application testing services, rapid growth of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI and others, are considered as some of the major factors analyzed to fuel the demand for application testing services market within the region in the future. In the 3rd quarter of 2021, U.S based Cognizant, specialist in automated and testing services was recognised as strong and consistent with its constant innovation and automation software accelerators.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Application Testing Services industry are:

1. Accenture

2. Capgemini

3. Cognizant

4. DXC Technology

5. IBM

Click on the following link to buy the Application Testing Services market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500695

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

IoT Testing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18685/iot-testing-market.html

Mobile Application Testing Services Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Mobile-Application-Testing-Services-Market-Research-510024

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062