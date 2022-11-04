Flewber Global Inc. Announces a Repurposed Gulfstream GIV to the Public as “FLEWBER-1” Sets Art Basel Miami 2022 as Next Destination

/EIN News/ -- Flewber, the technology platform that connects travelers with affordable on-demand private flights, has repurposed media mogul Larry Flynt’s former Gulfstream GIV private jet.



New York, New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flewber Global Inc. (“Flewber”) an innovative technology company that enables on-demand private air travel while driving more connectivity through shared experiences. with a mission to make private air travel accessible, affordable, and efficient, is pleased to announce it has purchased the 1989 Gulfstream GIV private jet formerly owned by the late Hustler Magazine founder, Larry Flynt.

Flewber’s Founder, Chairman & CEO, Marc Sellouk states, “I was made aware that the jet’s fuselage was being sold earlier this year. Now, three months later, the front 27 feet of Flynt’s former corporate jet has now become Flewber-1.”

The jet has been repurposed to serve a new mission on the road, rather than in the skies. This mobile unit gives people the opportunity to step inside a piece of American history and learn how Flewber and its app are making flying private easier and more accessible than ever before.

Already a hit after multiple appearances across the Hamptons, the summer paradise of New York’s eastern Long Island, New York Fashion Week and several activations throughout Manhattan, Flewber-1, is scheduled to bring its message to people across the country.



Jay Yu, Co-Founder & President states, “To make a splash and get the word out, our team at Flewber had to think outside of the box. That is exactly what we did, visitors and the general public can scan the QR code on the side of Flewber-1 to get directly connected to our app.”

In early December, Flewber-1 will be delivering its own brand of modern contemporary artistry along with its Share, Bid, and Book message to Miami for Art Basel 2022. Stay tuned and look out for FLEWBER-1 coming to a city near you.

Flewber-1 photos are available at https://flewber.com/flewber1

For more information on Flewber and the Flewber app visit https://flewber.com

For more information about the Flewber-1 tour, visit: https://flewber.com/fl1

About Flewber Global Inc.

An innovative technology company, Flewber is a private jet charter and user-friendly travel app that enables on-demand private air travel while driving more connectivity through shared experiences. with a mission to make private air travel accessible, affordable, and efficient. Flewber does for private aviation what ridesharing has done for terrestrial travel, connecting travelers with a marketplace of thousands of aircraft, offering competitively priced private flights. The Flewber mobile app connects users with regional (Flewber Xpress), and long-range (Flewber LX) private jet flights throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The “Share” button on the Flewber app provides everyone with inclusive access to the joys of private aviation by enabling you to invite friends and split the costs. With the “Bid” button, you can save up to 30%, and reduce your carbon footprint, all by flying on aircraft that would have otherwise flown empty. When the time is a factor, our “Book” button is the fastest way to a personal aviation experience. Your own plane and custom itinerary with no lines or security checkpoints.

