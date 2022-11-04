At a CAGR of 18.1% Liquid Biopsy Market size is Expected to Gain $5.8 billion by 2026 Globally - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Liquid Biopsy Market by Product (Assay Kits, Instruments, Service), Circulating Biomarkers (CTC, ctDNA), Technology (NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer (Lung, Breast, Prostate), Non-Cancer), End User (Reference Lab, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", the global Liquid Biopsy Market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.1%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Liquid Biopsy Market"

152 - Tables

50 - Figures

231 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13966350

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 5.8 billion by 2026 CAGR 18.1% Historical Data 2019-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & service, By circulating biomarkers, By technology, By application, By clinical application, By end user, By region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), MDxHealth SA (Belgium), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Sysmex Inostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), NeoGenomics, Inc. (US), ANGLE plc (UK), Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Vortex Biosciences, Inc. (US), Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Agena Bioscience, Inc. (US), MedGenome Inc. (US), Epigenomics AG (Germany), and Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. (US). Key Market Opportunities The growing significance of companion diagnostics Key Market Drivers Rising incidence and prevalence of cancer

The increasing preference for noninvasive treatment procedures, the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer, and awareness initiatives undertaken by global health organizations are the major factors driving the liquid biopsy market’s growth.

Based on product & service, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into assay kits, instruments, and services. In 2020, the assay kits segment accounted for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market. The standard purchase requirement of assay kits makes them a recurrent cost which is a key factor attributing to the growth of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13966350

Based on application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications. In 2020, the cancer application segment accounted for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market. The large share of this segment can be mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing number of research studies on liquid biopsy for cancer applications.

Based on clinical application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into therapy selection, treatment monitoring, recurrence monitoring, and early cancer screening. The therapy selection segment accounted for the largest share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2020. The benefits of noninvasiveness, assessing tumor heterogeneity, real-time treatment monitoring, and detecting recurrence before significant tumor formation or metastasis are factors expected to drive the market for therapy selection.

Based on end user, the liquid biopsy market has been segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, academic & research centers, and other end users. In 2020, the reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market. The large share of the reference laboratories segment can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of liquid biopsy tests to reference laboratories.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=13966350

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global liquid biopsy market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, many leading national clinical laboratories, and the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), MDxHealth SA (Belgium), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Sysmex Inostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), NeoGenomics, Inc. (US), ANGLE plc (UK), Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Vortex Biosciences, Inc. (US), Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Agena Bioscience, Inc. (US), MedGenome Inc. (US), Epigenomics AG (Germany), and Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Biomarkers Market

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Breast Biopsy Market

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Biopsy Devices Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com