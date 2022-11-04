Cough Syrup Market Size Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects CAGR Of During 2.8% By 2027

cough syrup market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cough Syrup Market was pegged at USD 5.23 billion in 2019 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 6.10 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report of Cough Syrup Market provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Cough syrup is used to treat coughs that occur when someone has an upper respiratory tract infection (URTI). Furthermore, coughing can be a symptom of other conditions, such as asthma or lung disease. Cough syrups are often divided into dry cough and chest cough.

Surge in number of patients suffering from respiratory disease, developments in cough syrup product, and growth in elderly population drive the growth of the global cough syrup market. On the other hand, cough syrup abuse and stringent rules and certain regulations in the developed countries impede growth to some extent. However, further developments in the market is anticipated to create new opportunities in the coming years.

The leading market players analyzed in the global cough syrup market report include

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Abbott Laboratories

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Sanofi

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Procter & Gamble

These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Cough Syrup Market Segmentation:-

By Age Group

• Pediatric

• Adult

By Product Types

• Expectorants

• Cough Suppressants/Antitussives

• Combination Medications

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacy

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By Region

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across LAMEA would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.The other two regions covered the report include Europe and North America.

