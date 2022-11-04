Casino and Gaming Market New Highs - Current Trends and Growth Drivers Along with Key Industry Players

Casino and Gaming Market

Casino and Gaming Market by Casino Type, By End Users, and By Game Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028

Casinos are built near to or are combined with hotels, restaurants, retail shopping, and cruise ships as a purpose of luxurious entertainment for people with high income.” — Roshan Deshmukh

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Casino and Gaming Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

A casino is a place where a variety of games of chance are played and numerous types of gambling activities are carried out. Casino includes various gambling forms that range from online gaming casino, card room gaming, lotteries, race & sports wagering, and gaming such as bingo, raffles, and others. Casinos are built near to or are combined with hotels, restaurants, retail shopping, and cruise ships as a purpose of luxurious entertainment for people with high income.

The key factors that drive the growth of the market is changing lifestyle and rise in the demand for leisure time due to a hectic & busy lifestyle. Increase in tourism is another factor that propels the market growth. However, cyber-attacks during online gaming are a major restraint for the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, the ease of gambling regulations globally has created numerous opportunities for gamblers to participate in casino gaming through online platforms.

The market segmentation is based on casino type, end user, and on game type. By casino type, it is divided into commercial, tribal, limited stakes, and i-gaming. By end user, it is classified into gambling enthusiasts, social exuberant, dabblers, lottery loyalists, and unengaged audience. By game type it is classified into poker, blackjack, slot machines, roulette, craps, and others. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players profiled in the report include Caesars Entertainment, Galaxy Entertainment, Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, SJM Holdings, 888 Holdings, Betfair Online Casino Games, Boyd Gaming, City of Dreams Manila, and Delaware Park.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Casino and Gaming Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Casino and Gaming Market.

