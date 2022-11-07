VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Saltenna to Further Develop Secure Communications and Imagery Technology

Company enables wireless communication through seawater and conductive enclosures

Saltenna is building a path for companies and organizations to communicate through difficult environments with breakthrough electromagnetic technology.” — Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of VVP

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Saltenna. Tysons Corner Va.-based Saltenna is a company that designs, builds and implements antenna hardware for government, military and commercial customers.

The inability to effectively communicate underwater and through metal containers can cause blindspots and negatively impact an organization’s situational awareness. This has the potential to pose a problem to both governmental and military operations. Saltenna’s solution provides communications and imaging across harsh environments and can work in parallel with any conventional antenna in any system across 5G, GPS, RADAR, SONAR, mining and more.

“Saltenna’s technology empowers customers to make previous transmissions, communications and imaging possible. If one can scan or communicate through deep seawater or thick metal walls, then they can communicate through anything,” said Mark Barry, President of Saltenna. “We are thrilled to provide innovative technology to our customers and are truly thankful for the investment from VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners to help continue our growth.”

Saltenna uses surface electromagnetic waves for communication and imaging underwater, which is more advanced than the current method of ultrasound and visible frequencies used. This technology allows the images and communication to be transmitted across boundaries others can not go through across far distances. Real-time data and high-frequency communications provide a superior alternative to antennas, including GPS and phones. Additionally, the use of electromagnetic waves allows Saltenna to be used in the harshest of environments, and unlike conventional sonars, this technique does not disturb marine life.

“Saltenna is dedicated to providing a service most others cannot provide. By building a path for companies and organizations to communicate through some of the most difficult environments, Saltenna is providing breakthrough electromagnetics technology to the benefit of their customers,” says Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “The Virginia Venture Partners team at VIPC is excited to contribute to their mission.”

About Saltenna

Surface wave-based broadband underwater radio communication and imaging. Learn more at https://www.saltenna.com.

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) | Public Safety Innovation |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.