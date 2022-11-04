NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis unveils exciting new products and updates at Euro Bus Expo 2022

/EIN News/ --



WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 4, 2022: (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“Alexander Dennis”) today announced that Alexander Dennis attended the Euro Bus Expo in Birmingham, United Kingdom earlier this week, connecting with customers, suppliers, and industry partners, showcasing its wide offering of buses and smart connected technology.



“Our team had a great week reconnecting with many of our customers, suppliers, and industry partners in person at Euro Bus Expo,” said Paul Davies, President and Managing Director, Alexander Dennis. “We were pleased to showcase and preview our new zero-emission products and advanced services that will enhance the customer experience for our partners around the world. Thank you to the entire Alexander Dennis team for a fantastic event.”

During the week, Alexander Dennis:

Unveiled the first Enviro400FCEV next-generation hydrogen double-deck bus, for launch customer Liverpool City Region Combined Authority; the Enviro400FCEV is the first of a new generation of zero-emission buses fully designed and built by Alexander Dennis and backed up with AD24 whole-vehicle aftermarket support;

Provided an exclusive preview of other vehicles in Alexander Dennis’ new line of next-generation battery electric buses, including the Enviro400EV double-deck bus and the new mid-size midibus the Enviro100EV, which each feature next-generation electric driveline and the new future-proof Alexander Dennis battery system;

Announced promotions in the Alexander Dennis commercial team to better serve customer needs, including Mat Lawrence as Fleet Sales Director; Charlie Miller as Retail Sales Director; and Debbie McCreath as Group Marketing Director. All will work under the direction of Group Commercial Director Martin West, who joined the business earlier in 2022; and

Confirmed its first tranche of 2023 model year Plaxton Panther and Leopard Coaches built on the fuel-efficient Volvo B8R chassis, with a choice of I-Shift and automatic transmissions. The coaches will be available for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.

“Alexander Dennis is taking the next step in leading the ZEvolution with our next generation of zero-emission buses fully designed and built in-house, while continuing our very successful partnership with BYD which has been leading the market for the last six years and will continue to offer excellent products that meet further operational needs,” continued Davies. “First, the Enviro400FCEV which adds a hydrogen-fuel cell bus that is ready to meet the requirements of any bus operator, transport authority or city. Next, the crowd-shifting Enviro400EV and the Enviro100EV, which introduces a big bus feel to the small bus market specifically designed for the requirements of bus operation in the UK and Ireland, giving operators, transport authorities and their customers the best bus for the zero-emission age.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 110 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 70 million EV service miles.

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening in late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 5,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“Alexander Dennis”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. Alexander Dennis offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Debbie McCreath, +44 1324 574479

Stefan Baguette, +44 1324 678047

press@alexander-dennis.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c00da1c6-9483-42ec-84f3-35cb93e95f5c