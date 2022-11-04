Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclincial Study Data from TN-301 Program at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022

New Data Detail Efficacy of HDAC6 Inhibition Compared to Empagliflozin in Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that the company will participate in the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, taking place November 5 -7, 2022 virtually and in-person in Chicago, IL.



TN-301 (previously named TYA-11631) is a small molecule Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor initially being developed by Tenaya for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The poster being presented at AHA Scientific Sessions details the efficacy of TYA-018 (an HDAC6 inhibitor structurally and functionally similar to TN-301) when compared with empagliflozin, an SGLT2 selective inhibitor approved earlier this year for the treatment of HFpEF, when studied in an established animal model of heart failure. Details of participation are as follows:

Saturday, November 5, 2022

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST

Session: Heart Failure Management With or Without Diabetes

Title: “Histone Deacetylase 6 Inhibition Demonstrates Comparable Efficacy As Empagliflozin In A Mouse Model Of Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction” (Board #2118)

Presenter: Sara Vaziri, Ph.D.

About TN-301 and HFpEF

HFpEF is characterized by a stiffening of the heart muscle resulting in an inability for the left ventricle to relax properly during normal heart rhythm, referred to as diastolic dysfunction. There are several cellular processes thought to underly the pathophysiology of HFpEF including increases in fibrosis and inflammation and defects in metabolism. Although HFpEF accounts for approximately 50 percent of all heart failures, there are few proven treatment options.

TN-301 is Tenaya’s highly specific first-in-class small molecule histone deacetylase (HDAC) 6 inhibitor, initially being developed for the potential treatment of HFpEF. TN-301 has a multi-modal mechanism of action that includes modifying cytoskeletal and other proteins to coordinate cellular processes. In preclinical studies, TN-301 has been shown to reverse many of the signs and symptoms of HFpEF, with evidence of improved cardiac function and improved glucose tolerance and reduced inflammation and fibrosis. Tenaya is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study of TN-301 in healthy participants to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders, as well as for more prevalent heart conditions, through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

