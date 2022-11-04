American Rebel Presents New Apparel Lineup at Nation’s Best Sports Fall Specialty Market

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, CO, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. – America’s Patriotic Brand (NASDAQ: AREB), is presenting its new apparel lineup at Nation’s Best Sports (NBS) Fall Specialty Market November 3 – 5 at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.



The Fall Specialty Market presents to the NBS members the latest in team and retail athletics, fishing apparel, hunting apparel and footwear, and lifestyle apparel. Global annual revenue from outdoor clothing alone is estimated to be worth $11.8 billion according to Market Reports World.

“Our concealed carry apparel falls under the lifestyle apparel category in the NBS Fall Specialty Market,” says American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “We have improved our proprietary protection pocket with a silent closure that works smoother than our previous model. We have also made some adjustments to the size of the pocket to improve the handgun’s stability inside the pocket for safe and secure concealment.”

American Rebel apparel supports the company’s flagship safes, similar to Harley-Davidson supporting their motorcycles with their apparel and accessories. “We want to keep you concealed and safe whether you are inside your home or on the street,” says Andy Ross. “We believe our apparel is an onramp to our customers adopting our Patriotic Brand. We want Susie to ask Mom ‘what does Dad want for Christmas’ and Mom to say ‘anything with American Rebel on it.’”

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and recently announced its intention to enter the E-Bike market. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

About Nation’s Best Sports

Nation’s Best Sports (NBS) is a nationwide sporting goods buying group that was established in 1956 as the first sporting goods buying group, the Southwest Buying Syndicate. The NBS mission is to provide independently owned retailers the ability to effectively compete in an ever-changing environment through aggressive purchasing, marketing and service opportunities. Today, NBS is comprised of over 350 independent retail members representing over 1,200 store fronts across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. NBS offers independent retailers a diverse portfolio of buying opportunities in all categories of outdoor sports and general sporting goods. NBS hosts six different buying Markets annually that differ from industry trade shows because they are actual order writing and buying markets only open to member retail store owners, their buyers and approved vendors.

