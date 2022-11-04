NGM Bio Announces Poster Presentation Featuring Preclinical Characterization of NGM936 at Upcoming 2022 ASH Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- --Poster presentation to showcase NGM Bio’s in vitro and in vivo research supporting development of NGM936, a ILT3 x CD3 bispecific T cell engager product candidate engineered to direct T cell-mediated killing of ILT3-positive cancer cells--

--Oral presentation from the lab of Dr. Fabiana Perna at the Indiana University School of Medicine to showcase research done in collaboration with NGM Bio demonstrating the rationale for the study of NGM936 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma--

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that an abstract related to the Company’s first disclosed preclinical bispecific program, NGM936, has been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will take place December 10 – 13, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Poster Presentation at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting Abstract title: Preclinical Characterization of NGM936, a Novel Bispecific T Cell Engager Targeting ILT3 for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia with Monocytic Differentiation Session name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster III Abstract #: 4082 Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D An abstract from the lab of Dr. Fabiana Perna, M.D., Ph.D, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, presenting rationale for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma with NGM936 has also been accepted for oral presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting.

Abstract title: A Novel Bi-Specific T-Cell Engager Targeting ILT3 Is Potently Effective in Multiple Myeloma Session name: 802. Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics I Abstract #: 271 Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 353-355

Abbreviations (in Alphabetical Order)

CD3=Cluster of Differentiation 3; ILT3=Immunoglobulin-Like Transcript 3; LILR=Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor [ILT3=LILRB4]

About NGM Bio

NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. The company’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. As explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, NGM Bio aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Today, the company has seven programs in clinical development, including four in Phase 2 or 2b studies, including the recently completed NGM621 CATALINA trial, across three therapeutic areas: cancer, retinal diseases and liver and metabolic diseases. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “engineered to,” “promising,” “plan,” “aspires,” “aims” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to: NGM Bio’s product candidates, including the potential of NGM936, a ILT3 x CD3 bispecific T cell engager product candidate engineered to direct T cell-mediated killing of ILT3-positive cancer cells and the rationale for the study of NGM936 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; NGM Bio’s aspiration to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry; and other statements that are not historical fact. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on NGM Bio’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of NGM Bio could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development process and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in successfully initiating, enrolling, reporting data from or completing clinical studies, as well as the risks that results obtained in preclinical or clinical trials to date may not be indicative of results obtained in ongoing or future trials and that NGM Bio’s product candidates may otherwise not be tolerable and effective treatments in their planned indications; NGM Bio’s reliance on its amended collaboration with Merck, including the risk that if Merck were to breach or terminate the amended collaboration or Merck’s development funding obligations, NGM Bio would not obtain all of the anticipated financial and other benefits of the amended collaboration, and the development and/or commercialization of NGM Bio’s product candidates within the scope of the amended collaboration could be delayed, perhaps substantially; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has adversely affected, and could materially and adversely affect in the future, NGM Bio’s business and operations, including NGM Bio’s ability to timely supply, initiate, enroll and complete its ongoing and future clinical trials; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process; NGM Bio’s reliance on third-party manufacturers for its product candidates and the risks inherent in manufacturing and testing pharmaceutical products; the sufficiency of NGM Bio’s cash resources and NGM Bio’s need for additional capital; and other risks and uncertainties affecting NGM Bio and its development programs, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in NGM Bio’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2022 and future filings and reports that NGM Bio makes from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, NGM Bio assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

